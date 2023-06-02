The IRS says California's middle-class tax refund doesn't to be reported as taxable | Price Points

Tax season is here and if you have questions about filing, we want to help get you answers.

Tax season is here and if you have questions about filing, we want to help get you answers. One 'To The Point' viewer asked us, in part: Do California taxpayers who received stimulus checks have to pay taxes on them?

The short answer for 2022 filers is no. The IRS says California's middle-class tax refund doesn't need to be reported as taxable.

The Middle Class Tax Refund was a one-time payment to provide relief to Californians.

The IRS says California's payments are considered general welfare and for disaster relief. Therefore, they are excludable from income for federal tax purposes.

If you have questions, reach out to us. Text the "To The Point with Alex Bell" team at (916) 321-3310. We're gathering your questions to take to tax experts.

