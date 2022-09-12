'It's like an angel that God sent me': Community rallying around Stockton tamale vendor robbed at gunpoint

Veronica Aguilar was selling her tamales at the corner of E. Alpine Avenue and N. Wilson Way last month when she was robbed at gunpoint.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Under a small patio in the backyard of her East Stockton home, 45-year old Veronica Aguilar is creating tamale magic.



"I think that it's the flavor from the meat is what makes them so good," said Aguilar in Spanish.

Using her grandmother's recipe, the native of Michoacán, Mexico has made and sold her chicken, pork and cheese tamales for two years.

But, that came to a sudden end after she was robbed at gunpoint a few weeks ago.

The robbery happened at the corner of N. Wilson Way and E. Alpine Avenue not far from the city's well known flea market in the morning.

Aguilar was wrapping up her day when a car drove up seemingly to buy tamales.

"She stayed in her car and wanted a dozen cheese tamales," said Aguilar.

Aguilar says the female customer was in the car's passenger side and a small child was in the back. Aguilar then approached the car to hand over the tamales.

"She grabbed a gun and the lady said to give her my money, cellphone and car keys. I did so without hesitation," said Aguilar.

She says the suspects car was red and immediately took off, leaving her shaken by the experience.

"I'm scared to go out now. I suffer a lot of anxiety and depression," said Aguilar.

She says she will no longer sell on the streets and will only do deliveries.



But, enter Stockton conscious hip-hop artist, spoken word poet and community organizer Alfonso "Fonzo" Grijalva.

"To see that someone was in the process of trying to provide for their family and then someone took a firearm and robbed them and took everything I can only imagine how helpless Veronica felt," said Grijalva.

So Grijalva has organized what he is calling a "Community Buy Out" this Sunday at the Hatch Workshop in Downtown Stockton.

Veronica will be there with her tamales with the hope she sells out.

"Hopefully that can show her that the community in Stockton we don't condone that. It was an isolated incident where one person decided to make that decision. Collectively, Stockton, California we're not with that," added Grijalva.

Aguilar is shocked, to say the least.

"I think it's like an angel that God sent me. Things happen for a reason. I don't know how to repay him for the love and support we received from him," said Aguilar.

If you would like to take part in the "community buy out," it happens Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hatch Workshop at 40 S. Union St. in Downtown Stockton.

They are also accepting donations on Aguilar's behalf.

For more information call or text 209-627-0685 or email freeyourselffonzo@hatch.workshop

