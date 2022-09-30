Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know

Gov. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, extending COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave.

Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."

On Feb. 9, Gov. Newsom signed legislation extending two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to any full-time California company worker with 26 or more employees. The previous deadline was Sept. 30, 2022.

What you need to know:

You are eligible for 40 hours of COVID sick leave if:

You are a full-time employee of a company in either the public or private sector with 26 or more employees

You tested positive for COVID-19

You need to care for one of your family members that tested positive for COVID-19

You need to take care of your child who cannot attend school or daycare because of COVID-19-related closures

You or a family member need to attend a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

You or a family member need to recover from getting vaccinated

A full-time employee of a company with 26 or more employees is eligible for an additional 40 hours of COVID sick leave if:

They test positive for COVID-19

They are caring for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19

For the latest on COVID-19 in California, click here.