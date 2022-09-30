x
Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know

Gov. Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, extending COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave.

Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."

On Feb. 9, Gov. Newsom signed legislation extending two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to any full-time California company worker with 26 or more employees. The previous deadline was Sept. 30, 2022.

What you need to know: 

You are eligible for 40 hours of COVID sick leave if:

  • You are a full-time employee of a company in either the public or private sector with 26 or more employees
  • You tested positive for COVID-19
  • You need to care for one of your family members that tested positive for COVID-19
  • You need to take care of your child who cannot attend school or daycare because of COVID-19-related closures
  • You or a family member need to attend a COVID-19 vaccination appointment
  • You or a family member need to recover from getting vaccinated

A full-time employee of a company with 26 or more employees is eligible for an additional 40 hours of COVID sick leave if:

  • They test positive for COVID-19
  • They are caring for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19

For the latest on COVID-19 in California, click here.

Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

