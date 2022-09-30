Newsom expands COVID-19 paid sick leave | What you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians have until the end of the year to claim COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave.
Newsom signed AB 152 Friday, which extends COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the end of the year. The governor also signed a number of bills his office says work to "support for working families."
On Feb. 9, Gov. Newsom signed legislation extending two weeks of COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to any full-time California company worker with 26 or more employees. The previous deadline was Sept. 30, 2022.
What you need to know:
You are eligible for 40 hours of COVID sick leave if:
- You are a full-time employee of a company in either the public or private sector with 26 or more employees
- You tested positive for COVID-19
- You need to care for one of your family members that tested positive for COVID-19
- You need to take care of your child who cannot attend school or daycare because of COVID-19-related closures
- You or a family member need to attend a COVID-19 vaccination appointment
- You or a family member need to recover from getting vaccinated
A full-time employee of a company with 26 or more employees is eligible for an additional 40 hours of COVID sick leave if:
- They test positive for COVID-19
- They are caring for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19
