Data shows crimes around the state Capitol continues to rise over the years

The rise in crime is a cause for concern for small business owners trying to keep their businesses afloat.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's one of the most famous places in California: the state Capitol building.

It sees a high volume of visitors and workers each year, but the areas around it have experienced a growing increase in crime in recent years.

Through a California Public Records Act request, ABC10 asked the Sacramento Police Department to share a list of burglaries, robberies, and thefts they've responded to around the Capitol, from 2020 through now.

The department sent ABC10 a list of 460 crimes they've responded to in the last three and a half years. This list includes everything from carjackings to purse snatchings.

The geographic perimeter of the reports is bound on the west by Eighth Street, on the east by 17th Street, on the north by J Street and on the south by P Street.

From January 2020 through May 2023, police list 300 reports of burglary, ranging from businesses to vehicles; 84 reports of robbery - including robberies of businesses robberies of individual people on the street; 71 reports of theft and five carjackings.

See the full data, plus a breakdown and analysis of those numbers, HERE.

The area with the largest amount of reports is the 800 block of J Street with 37 reports in about three-and-a-half years. The next-highest amount of reports is the 1500 block of N Street with 30.

In 2020, police received 118 reports of those burglaries, robberies, and thefts crime around the Capitol. In 2021, that number rose to 126. It continued to grow in 2022, with 156 reports. Through early June, Sacramento Police have received about 60 reports in that area.

This trend is changing the way local businesses are operating.

Judy Tyzzer and her sister, Jennifer Kaye, run The Allspicery. While business has been going relatively well, the sisters say the area has been difficult for entrepreneurs like them.

"We had a very good neighbor next door, and they were done. They just did not put up with it anymore. So they left and so now we have it vacant space next door," said Kaye.

They believe the reason is because of an increase in recent years in crimes around the Capitol building.

"Broken doors, broken windows, lots of rocks," said Tyzzer.

Rising crime is why Tyzzer and Kaye say they close by 5:00 p.m.

"We don't stay open at night. We don't feel safe down here. Especially, we have a lot of female employees, and we don't want them down here alone in the evenings," said Kaye.

The data averaged out to about 11 crimes per month, with some noticeable outliers.

Those include May 2020, after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd. In the days following Floyd's murder (Chauvin was later convicted of the crime), demonstrations against police brutality and racism erupted all over the country.

Here in Sacramento, some of those protests resulted in damage around the Capitol. Sacramento police list 29 reports for May 2020, 26 of which happened following Floyd's death.

Still, even with that outlier month, 2020 had the lowest amount of burglaries, robberies, and thefts around the Capitol among the three full years of requested data, with that number growing steadily. While there is still half a year left, 2023 does not look like it is on track to see more crimes than 2022.

ABC10 asked Sacramento police what is being done to bring these numbers down and how can people protect themselves. A department spokesperson provided us with this statement:

"The Sacramento Police Department works in partnership with our community to protect life and property. Our officers are doing everything they can to make our city safe. In addition to the normal patrol, bike officers, entertainment team, and mounted officers that work the downtown core, the Sacramento PD utilizes supplemental patrols and officers in the downtown area on a regular basis.



"We have created two full-time Robbery and Burglary teams to investigate respective crimes throughout the city. Moreover, we continue to work with our community-based organizations to co-produce public safety.



"Here are some personal safety tips for those looking for ways to protect themselves:



- Plan your route ahead of time Never walk alone at night; walk with a friend or your dog



﻿- Use well-lit streets, not dark alleys or bushy areas.



﻿- Be alert to what’s all around you! Look behind you occasionally.



- Never ask for or accept a ride from a stranger.



- Remember, your life and safety are worth more than any personal property.



When parking your vehicle:



- Park in a well-lit area if possible.



- Lock your doors and ensure windows are rolled up.



- Take or hide any valuable items out of plain view. Be mindful of your surroundings when hiding items, as someone may be watching you.



"If you do fall victim to a crime, contact our department as soon as possible and file a report. Certain property crimes such as petty thefts and minor vandalism can be reported online at sacpd.org"