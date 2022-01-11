'I feel like this representation is so needed': New exhibit at the California Museum is highlighting Filipino American history

"California Is in the Heart" opened this weekend and runs through Apr. 9th. Tickets are under $10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An all-new exhibit at the California Museum is having a powerful impact on highlighting Filipino American history, a community whose stories are rarely told — at least until recently.

It was only in the past decade that lawmakers voted to include Filipino American history in our textbooks. Since then, curators of the new “California is in the Heart" exhibit say they’re building on the momentum to ensure this history is preserved.

“Oh, my gosh. I mean, I think it's it's a very emotional experience, actually,” said Abby Principe.



For Principe, it’s an empowering feeling of being seen and recognized as a Filipina American.

“I feel like this representation is so needed, especially in our history," said Principe.

And of all places, a museum that is representative of all Californians.

“It's important that we see these exhibits because it tells our story, not to the Filipino American community, but to the whole mass,” said Lionel Galiste.

"California Is in the Heart,” is a new exhibit exploring the critical role Filipino Americans have played in state history, featuring original art, artifacts, and more.

“We're really excited about this exhibit is telling the stories that haven't been previously told, here at the California Museum,” said Amanda Meeker, California Museum executive director.

Though Filipinos are the second largest Asian American population with roots in California since the 1500s gathering these stories was no easy task.

"I had to do cold calls with community members because I couldn't find information,” said Jason Sarmiento, exhibit curator.



As a graduate student at Sacramento State, Curator Jason Sarmiento recalls the hurdles and challenges he faced seeking out stories and information about his own heritage.

“We have a storied history in the central coasts and Morro Bay, were one of the first landings of non-Indigenous people into California," said Sarmiento.

But this history was not well-represented in digital archives and history books.

“In my early academic career, it was difficult, but I see this as a win," said Sarmiento.

The exhibit is made in partnership with UC Davis Bulson Center for Filipino studies, which seeks to preserve, produce and share knowledge about the Filipino- American experience. It’s 100% donor and grant funded.

Sarmiento says curators were able to draw from their own family histories to add to the exhibit.

“I included my dad's a Filipino American club basketball jersey during our time at March Air Force Base, which is in Riverside, California, and the basketball jersey itself represents community building. This allowed other Filipinos in different parts of the states to interact with one another,” said Sarmiento.

He hopes Filipino American visitors will be empowered to share their family histories proudly.

“We're hoping this will lead to additional stories and projects related to Philippine American history in order to uplift our community's contributions to California," said Sarmiento.

To recap, the exhibit highlights contributions of Filipino Americans from the first landing in the 1500s, the labor and civil rights movements of the 1960s, to the current leadership in the local and statewide office, and the role of Filipino American nurses during the height of the pandemic. The group makes up nearly 20% of California's registered nurse workforce.

"California Is in the Heart" opened this weekend and runs through Apr. 9th. Tickets are under $10.