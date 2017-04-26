x
To The Point

How to watch To The Point with Alex Bell on your streaming device

Here's how to watch To The Point with Alex Bell on the ABC10 app for streaming devices.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To The Point with Alex Bell can be found on the ABC10 app on all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Android phones, and iPhones.

Whether you’re looking to watch our feature and investigative stories, it’s all just a few clicks away on your television with one of these streaming devices.

Here's how to watch To The Point with Alex Bell content on a streaming device:

ROKU

Credit: AP
FILE - This Nov. 16, 2016 file photo shows the Roku Premiere streaming TV device in New York.
  • Turn on your Roku device
  • Scroll over and click "Add Channels"
  • Scroll down to "Search Channels"
  • Search for "ABC10"
  • Click on ABC10 in the search results and then select the option to "Add Channel"
  • Once added, the ABC10 app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch!

Amazon Fire TV

FILE - This Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, file photo shows an Amazon Fire TV streaming device with its remote control. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
  • Turn on your Amazon Fire device
  • In the "Search" option, search for "ABC10"
  • Click on the ABC10 app in the search results
  • Click on the "Download" option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device.
  • Once added, the ABC10 app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen and is ready to watch!

Android Phone

Credit: AP
This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows a Google icon on a mobile phone, in Philadelphia. Google is about to provide the latest peek at its digital services and gadgets as it seeks to become an even more influential force in people’s lives. The overview will come Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Google’s annual conference for thousands of computer programmers. Updates to the next version of Google’s Android software for mobile devices and its voice-controlled digital assistant are among the items expected to be on the agenda. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Select the Google Play Store app
  • In the "Search" option, type for "ABC10"
  • Click on the "ABC10" app in the search results
  • Click on "Install" to download

iPhone

Credit: Apple
  • Select the App Store app
  • In the "Search" option, type for "ABC10"
  • Click on the "ABC10" app in the search results
  • Click on "Install" to download

