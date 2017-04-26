How to watch To The Point with Alex Bell on your streaming device

Here's how to watch To The Point with Alex Bell on the ABC10 app for streaming devices.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — To The Point with Alex Bell can be found on the ABC10 app on all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Android phones, and iPhones.

Whether you’re looking to watch our feature and investigative stories, it’s all just a few clicks away on your television with one of these streaming devices.

Here's how to watch To The Point with Alex Bell content on a streaming device:

ROKU

Turn on your Roku device

Scroll over and click "Add Channels"

Scroll down to "Search Channels"

Search for "ABC10"

Click on ABC10 in the search results and then select the option to "Add Channel"

Once added, the ABC10 app will be shown on the home screen of your Roku device and is ready to watch!

Amazon Fire TV

Turn on your Amazon Fire device

In the "Search" option, search for "ABC10"

Click on the ABC10 app in the search results

Click on the "Download" option, and the app will be loaded to your Amazon Fire device.

Once added, the ABC10 app will appear on the Amazon Fire home screen and is ready to watch!

Android Phone

Select the Google Play Store app

In the "Search" option, type for "ABC10"

Click on the "ABC10" app in the search results

Click on "Install" to download

iPhone

Select the App Store app

In the "Search" option, type for "ABC10"

Click on the "ABC10" app in the search results

Click on "Install" to download