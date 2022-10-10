Kaiser Permanente mental healthcare provider strike enters week 9 | What's at the heart of it?

Mental healthcare providers with Kaiser Permanente are demanding changes to their workflow to facilitate better patient care, they say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Monday marks the start of week nine of a strike by Kaiser Permanente mental healthcare providers.

The National Union of Healthcare Workers represents just over 2,000 psychologists, social workers, therapists, and chemical dependency counselors in Kaiser's Northern California region, which includes the Sacramento area, Central Valley, and Bay Area.

Hundreds of them remain on strike – which began Aug. 15. They tell ABC10 it’s not about the money but about the time Kaiser Permanente gives them to provide quality care to patients.

They’re demanding three main things they say will lead to better patient care:

• A caseload cap. Currently, they say, there’s no limit on how many patients a provider can have at one time, and the union calls caseloads “unmanageable.”

• More ‘returning patient’ appointments and fewer ‘new patient’ appointments, to have more availability for existing patients

• And more time for ‘Indirect Patient Care.’ That’s the time a provider spends outside of seeing patients.

Jenny Butera is a general outpatient therapist for the adult psychiatry department. ABC10 spoke with her on the strike line last week.

“Indirect care is actually tasks that we need to do to provide for the patient,” Butera said. “Oftentimes, that might be calling the sheriff for a welfare check, doing a 5150 on a suicidal patient, contacting CPS for reporting a child abuse case. So a lot of things that are only possible if you're licensed therapist, and it's not just charting - but that is part of it, too.”

Indirect Patient Care Time also includes replying to patient emails and creating treatment plans, an NUHW spokesperson said.

Kaiser Permanente says they’ve met the NUHW halfway at the bargaining table on Indirect Patient Care Time, only to have their offers rejected.

“The union’s excessive demand would reduce the number of appointments we currently have by more than 2,500 every week,” Kaiser Permanente told ABC10 in a statement. “This takes us in the wrong direction, at a time when the need for mental health care has never been higher. Kaiser Permanente has been clear we are not willing to do that. We have extended all that we can without jeopardizing the care we bring to patients.”

In terms of caseload, Kaiser said, “Our therapists in adult and child mental health clinics who provide individual psychotherapy see an average of 5 to 7 patients per day. In addition, we have an administrative structure in place to ensure an appropriate amount of preparation time and time to support ongoing education.”

Butera said — it’s about quality over quantity.

“Patients are suffering, and they will continue to suffer with our current caseload and our current schedule, the way it's made up,” she said.

Also at the heart of this is a law called SB221, which went into effect on July 1 of this year. It aims to strengthen Californians’ timely access to mental healthcare by requiring healthcare service plans – including Kaiser Permanente – and health insurers to provide follow-up mental health and substance use disorder therapy appointments within 10 business days unless the therapist decides the patient can wait longer.

“Not all patients need that time or need that frequent of a session, but many do, and we just can’t get them in,” Butera said. “Some therapists have some availability in four weeks. I certainly don't. My earliest is typically six- to eight weeks out.”

The union claims Kaiser is violating SB221, especially with hundreds of providers still out on strike.

Responding to that claim, Kaiser Permanente told ABC10, “The new law aligns with Kaiser Permanente’s long-standing commitment to provide timely, high-quality mental health care and substance use disorder treatment to our members. The implementation of SB 221 is challenging for all health plans and providers, not just Kaiser Permanente, given the overall demand for mental health care and substance use disorder services and the documented shortage of trained professionals both nationally and in California. Implementation of (SB) 221 to Kaiser Permanente’s model of mental health and addiction care and services is well underway.”

ABC10 reached out to Richard Frank, a Senior Fellow in Economic Studies with the Brookings Institution and Director of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative on Health Policy. He said the aim of SB221 is a good one — trying to make mental healthcare as accessible as physical healthcare.

“The 10-day rule seems to be pretty reasonable,” he said. “What we're really interested in, is making sure that people can get quality mental health and substance use disorder services when they need it at a reasonable quality.”

How many patients are affected by the NUHW strike?

It’s hard to quantify. Kaiser said it is working with patients whose providers are on strike and offering them the option to meet with a contracted community-based provider.

Kaiser also said 65% of the providers who initially went on strike back in August have since returned to work.

On the other hand, the NUHW said patients are affected by having to wait weeks to schedule follow-up appointments with their provider – a problem even before the strike, but now the union says that’s a violation of SB221, which – again - went into effect July 1 and requires mental health follow-up appointments to be made available within 10 business day of the previous appointment, for those whose providers decide it’s needed.

What about a provider shortage?

Yes, studies have shown California faces a mental healthcare provider shortage amid a massive increase in demand, but how acutely that’s felt depends in part on where you live. Generally, urban areas have a higher concentration of providers than rural areas.

The union contends that the working conditions at Kaiser Permanente - with it says are high caseloads and an insufficient amount of Indirect Patient Care Time - are leading to high turnover, so it’s not about provider shortage so much as providers seeking employment outside of Kaiser.

Are the two sides close to an agreement?

Bargaining continued on Monday, but NUHW said “no news to report on it.”