Sacramento city councilmember announces re-election bid, challenger lays out his priorities

Sacramento District 4 City Council representative Katie Valenzuela announced Tuesday she plans on seeking re-election in 2024. ABC10 also spoke with her opponent.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela announced Tuesday she is seeking re-election for her District 4 seat.

That’s when the re-drawn District 4 boundaries will go into effect. It includes Downtown, Midtown and the W-X and Broadway corridor, plus – new to District 4 – East Sacramento.

Tuesday’s announcement comes about a month after Phil Pluckebaum announced he was running for Valenzuela’s seat. Pluckebaum works as a project manager at UC Davis Health and served for eight years on the city’s Planning and Design Commission.

The election isn’t until 2024, but ABC10 wanted to talk with both candidates about their vision for Sacramento’s future and how they’d like the city to address the area’s most pressing issues.

On the topic of affordable housing, they had this to say.

“My main focus, moving forward, is going to be on affordable housing,” said Valenzuela. “We have thousands of people on the streets and in shelters who have income. Either they have vouchers, they have Social Security, they're working a minimum wage job -- and they can't find places to go. And then we have thousands of people behind them, potentially…who are struggling to make ends meet, who are housed today, who might become unhoused tomorrow."

“My answer on housing is clear: the city of Sacramento is way behind in meeting its housing production goals,” said Pluckebaum. “We need to, as a city and a region, build like our lives depend on it, because they do: for our future, for our children, for the affordability of the region. We need to catch up to the kind of housing starts that we had 20 years ago."

Hear more from the candidates at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, on To the Point with Alex Bell. They talk about crime, policing, homelessness, affordable housing, economic development and more.

WATCH ALSO: