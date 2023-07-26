Liberty Mutual cuts business owner's policy in California

The insurance company confirms the new changes will go into effect Oct. 1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Liberty Mutual will no longer offer a business owner's policy in California that bundles all major property and liability risks into a single package. Like other companies, they are blaming the decision on California's adverse market.

Liberty Mutual says the new changes will go into effect Oct. 1. These types of policies cover small office, retail or restaurant spaces.

"We regularly assess our position in every market to ensure we are delivering competitive, innovative products that meet our customer needs while achieving our business goals. Sometimes that results in a determination that a product is no longer effectively delivering on those aspirations, and we must retire that line," said a Liberty Mutual spokesperson in a statement to ABC10.

Karl Susman, president of Susman Insurance says this change will impact people and their policies this year.

"The real scary part is that they announced that they're going to start non renewing the entire book of business for that classification. So basically, anyone that has a policy with them, one of those types of policies, starting in December of this year, is going to get non renewed entirely," said Susman.

A Liberty Mutual spokesperson confirms this, saying in a statement "we will not renew our current book of this line of business beginning in December."

The company says they remain "committed to the commercial insurance market in California and continue to offer other insurance products for small businesses throughout the state." They also note these policies are less than 1% of the overall commercial bundled insurance market in California.

This comes as multiple large and well known insurance companies announced they will not approve new policies in California due to inflation or unprecedented weather events.

"These just unbelievable weather events that have been happening, all of the models that they've had in the past to try and predict things and predict risk and properly come up with a rate for the risks have pretty much pretty much gone out the window," said Susman.

If you have questions about your insurance or policy you can contact the California Department of Insurance with questions at 800-927-4357 or online HERE, to help figure out your options.