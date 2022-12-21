Holiday help arrives for Northern California farmworkers | To The Point

On Wednesday, Lideres Campesinas visited several farm fields where these families work delivering gifts and toys.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been a tough year for the farmworkers who help put food on our tables, but it's even tougher with Christmas right around the corner.

On Wednesday, Lideres Campesinas visited several farm fields where these families work and delivered gifts and toys.

"I've been a mother and father for 15 years, and I'm very grateful," said Clara Orozco, a single mother of five.

The annual event is known as "CampesinXmas."

It's led by Lideres Campesinas, a statewide network of women farmworker leaders.

"Helping parents too that can't afford gifts," said Irene De Barraicua, director of operations for Lideres Campesinas. "It's a big deal and many of them end up really in tears sometimes. They don't expect anything, but when they see us now that they've seen us for the last three years, they feel just so happy."

To make things easier for the farmworkers, volunteers deliver toys, bicycles and clothes directly to the fields where they make a living. It's a way to bring Christmas cheer and appreciation to farm workers.

"Very happy and content," said Hermelinda Orozco, a grandmother receiving gifts for her nephews and niece. "Sometimes we have money for some things, but sometimes they want other things. And they gave them the opportunity to choose and to also choose for my niece who didn't come."

Especially after the difficult year, it's been with the COVID-19 pandemic followed by the rise in inflation.

"Because there's not a lot of work and the season, it's difficult because of that," said Clara.

"We're learning... that many farm workers even don't have warm clothing." said De Barraicua. "Shoes that might be a little warmer, and good quality. That's what I was told today."

Families say the gifts will allow them not to worry so much about paying the rent and putting food on their table.

"May they keep blessing families with gifts," said Hermelinda. "Because kids are the future, and this is something that they're going to remember forever...."

The organization also says there have been fewer donations this year because of inflation and money being tight.

You can still donate by dropping off toys or warm clothing by noon Thursday. Their office is located in downtown Sacramento on 4th street.