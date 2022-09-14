'A lot of these cars are family heirlooms' | A glimpse into Sacramento's lowrider community | To The Point

Example video title will go here for this video

About 600 cars are expected to line the streets around South Sacramento Sunday for the Back to the Boulevard Festival celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

ABC10 Photojournalist Xavier Uriarte met up with car clubs who say cruising is more than culture. It's an experience, it's family time, and many of these cars are family heirlooms.

South Sacramento 's Franklin Boulevard was the place to be for cruising back in the 1970s and 1980s, and many people still cruise the boulevard to this day.

From a bike to a lowrider : Manuel Downum's story

"I'm from Oak Park — born and raised — and I hung around on Franklin Boulevard my whole life.

I used to ride my old Schwinn bicycle up and down the street around here and look at the cars. Ibegged my mom when I was a little kid to drive me out here, so I could look at the cars cruising around.

I was like man, one day, I would love to have one of those cars.

Fast forward (to) now, to me being an adult, and I'm lucky enough to have a car like this and the style that I put into it was to have a car that looked like it was cruising down Franklin back in those days. It was like the vision I had from when I was a kid.

Downum said the first car he owned was a 1968 Chevy Impala.

"I bought it in high school when I was at McClatchy. I paid 500 bucks for it and it didn't look like this. I put a lot of money and a lot of work into it.

The car culture in this neighborhood is a big deal. We have family members and older friends that all had cars and growing up around Franklin Boulevard was a big part of being around here ... cruising on the weekends, and everybody was hanging out.

I took it upon myself to get all my buddies together and start the car club.

The people in our club, we have numerous people that work for the state and local governments. We have contractors, we even have a dentist in our car club.