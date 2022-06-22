'To The Point With Alex Bell' | Meet the host

Alex Bell hosts "To the Point", which is a show that looks to dig deeper into stories that impact our community.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Alex Bell is the host of ABC10's new 6:30 p.m. show, "To the Point with Alex Bell."

Originally from Ohio, Alex is excited to engage with the region's diverse community and share the unique stories that make the Sacramento region exceptional.

Alex says the show is committed to showcasing the caring, compassionate, and understanding reporting style that she developed over the years.

After graduating from California State University Los Angeles with a degree in journalism, she went on to USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism to earn her master's degree in 2019.

Alex's career has taken her to NBC4 in Los Angeles, Dateline, CNN, and 23ABC in Bakersfield.

Alex aims to focus on politics, human interests, energy, education, health, and history stories and segments to give viewers a look at the issues and topics that matter to them.

The show will also feature segments from the ABC10 Originals team.

Watch To the Point with Alex Bell on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. in August and see why ABC10 is the most awarded news station in Northern California.

