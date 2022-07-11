‘Small things can keep people from exercising their vote’ | Boosting access to the polls | To The Point

Voters told ABC10 they've encountered parking issues at their local polling place, so ABC10 looked into their concerns.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In these weeks leading up to the election, ABC10 has been out in the community, engaging with voters and potential voters; providing information on where and how to participate in the elections; and asking people what barriers or concerns might keep them from voting.

While talking with people at North Sacramento’s Hagginwood Community Association last month, ABC10 learned some voters found a lack of parking to be a barrier at their local vote center. That polling place is in the Greater Sacramento Urban League (GSUL) in North Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights community.

ABC10 brought their concerns to GSUL President and CEO Dwayne Crenshaw.

“We'll be putting more signage out. We've heard the concern, we're open to that,” he said.

He explained the parking lot is just down the street, near the corner of Marysville Boulevard and Roanoke Avenue. The 25-space lot sits at 3701 Balsam St.

“We'll work to increase the signage, but we really want people to have easy access,” Crenshaw said.

He points out the vote center here is accessible in other ways, too.

“We're on a major bus line here on Marysville Boulevard. We have drive-up voting outside,” he added.

Mindy Romero, Director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at USC’s Price School of Public Policy, said elections officials are required to consider parking availability when choosing vote center locations.

“It's recognized at a state level and amongst advocates and community groups, period, that parking can be a barrier,” she said. “Sometimes for voters, that parking issue can be the thing that makes them have to move on, and then they don't get back and they, you know, they don't vote.”

That’s why ABC10 wants to highlight here: the Greater Sacramento Urban League Parking Lot is just a short walk from the building and open to anyone coming to vote. There are white no-trespassing signs posted alongside the entrance that says, “Permission to enter limited to Urban League employees/visitors.”

Once voters arrive at the GSUL vote center, they’ll likely meet Candice Hampton. For the better part of a decade, she has overseen this particular Sacramento County vote center.

“I just think that it's important for people's voices to be heard,” she said. “Why wouldn't you vote, if that's the right that you have?”

Terrilena Austin was at the GSUL vote center to cast her ballot Monday afternoon and agrees.

“I just really think it's essential that everyone take time out to vote,” she said, adding that accessibility is key. “Having this polling place within walking distance is so important to people because, a lot of times, small things can keep people from exercising their vote, and access is essential. So having these one-stops and these various polling places throughout the community really do make a difference.”

Research supports that, Romero said.

“Polling places, vote centers, in-person opportunities to vote are really important for everyone, but particularly for historically underrepresented groups,” she said.

However, marginalized communities also have a higher rate of mistrust in the elections process, Romero said, due to historical oppression of their vote, rights, and freedoms.

“It's very important here too, particularly, get the voter turnout up for Black and Brown populations here in Sacramento,” Crenshaw said.

He encourages people to believe their vote matters.

“We've seen many, many times in national elections and local elections where a vote could be decided by one or two votes per precinct. So that could be your vote. That can be the difference in who's going to represent you,” he said.

“Look, somebody sacrificed so you could come out and vote,” Austin said. “Please exercise your vote. Thank you so much. Let your voice be heard.”

“Historically, you know, we didn't have that right,” Hampton said. “So now - knowing that you can do that - then you should do that.”

To those who worry their vote physically won’t be counted, Hampton said, “it's going to count.”

“The county of Sacramento does a very good job monitoring and running their elections,” Crenshaw said. “Every ballot is being counted and processed. It is a free and fair election.”

If you run into parking issues at your polling place and live in Sacramento County, you can take your ballot to-- or vote at -- any vote center in Sacramento County. It does not have to be the one closest to your house. Also, if you’ve filled out that pink ballot mailed to you, you can bring it to the post office, as long as it’s by the time the post office closes on Election Day tomorrow, as it has to be postmarked by November 8.

Vote Centers also offer curbside voting, so people can drive right up to the polling site, where a sign will show a phone number to call for curbside voting, and poll workers will come out to get that started.