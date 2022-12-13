‘Mr. Holiday’ brightens Jackson with annual Christmas Village

For 25 years, Michael Brewer has created a Christmas Village every holiday season. With 262 buildings, it's displayed at the Ledger Dispatch Newspaper in Jackson.

JACKSON, Calif. — For 25 years now, Michael Brewer has created a Christmas Village – and it’s currently on display for all to see at the Ledger Dispatch Newspaper offices in the Amador County community of Jackson.

He and his mother started with just ten miniature buildings back in 1997. They set it up every year in their living room.

When Brewer’s mom died in 2010, Brewer kept the tradition going in his Jackson home.

In 2019, Ledger Dispatch Newspaper Publisher Jack Mitchell came to Brewer’s home to do a story on his Christmas Village.

It was then Mitchell invited Brewer to move the display to the newspaper offices in Jackson the following year. Mitchell also dubbed Brewer “Mr. Holiday,” and the name stuck.

The so-called “Mr. Holiday’s Amador County Famous Christmas Village” is now on display at the newspaper offices. Thanks to publicity from the paper and the many friends Brewer makes as a courtesy clerk at the Safeway in town - where he has worked for 22 years, Brewer’s Christmas Village collection has now grown to more than 260 buildings! It takes up an entire room at the Ledger Dispatch Newspaper, plus an extra table just to hold all the new additions this year.

You can see “Mr. Holiday’s Amador County Famous Christmas Village” for yourself. It’s open when Jackson’s Ledger Dispatch Newspaper offices are open: weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 Water Street in Jackson. Brewer says people can also make an after-hours appointment and he’ll personally give them a tour. Anyone interested can reach out to him at the Facebook page HERE.