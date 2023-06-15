New data shows California residents continue to experience hate

The California Civil Rights Department reports 180 people have experienced hate over the past month.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — New state data show that Californians are still experiencing hate. This comes after the California Civil Rights Department released a new reporting tool to help residents report when they believe they have been a victim of a hate incident or crime.

This new tool is called CA vs Hate and it's a place where residents can report online or call a hotline when they believe they have been targeted.

The tool launched in May 2023 and within its first month, there were 180 acts of hate statewide reported to the hotline. The data shows that nearly 40% of those reported were out of Sacramento County.

Through these reports, the department connected nearly half of the people with resources including counseling and legal aid.

The department's director, Kevin Kish, says even though some of these incidents may not fall under the category of a crime.

He says his staff is here to support anyone who feels discriminated against or threatened.

"It doesn't matter to us whether it violates any law at all. If you feel that you've been the victim or target of active hate, we encourage you to report it, and we're happy to provide resources to you," said Kish.

Some of the reasons people cited in their reports ranged from race, religion, and sexual orientation.

This tool is not in any way connected to law enforcement and people can report anonymously.