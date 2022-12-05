'No One Dies Alone': A look at a program for those experiencing life's final moments | To The Point

ABC10's Alex Bell spoke to the chairperson of the "No One Dies Alone" program about their mission and what's it like caring for those in their last moments.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A program in Northern California is on a mission to make sure those experiencing the last moments of life are not alone through a compassionate care initiative called "No One Dies Alone."

ABC10 took some time to speak with Carol Conley, Chairperson of "No One Dies Alone" and Chaplain Pamela Douglas. The interviews were conducted by ABC10's Alex Bell.

Below is a transcript of the video story.

Conley: "Mother Teresa, she says many times, no one should die alone. Each human should die with the sight of a loving face."

Douglas: "My favorite Scripture is Philippians 4:8, 'that whatever is lovely, whatever is pure, whatever it's admirable, think of these things and meditate on these things.' That is a scripture that I would read sometimes to the patients."

Conley: "I'm the head of the chairperson for the Noda, which is the 'No One Dies Alone' program."

Bell: "So tell me a little bit about NODA? How did this program come about?"

Conley: "Well, we're about compassion and empathy. Our focus is on the comfort of the patients. When a patient has been informed that they have more than likely less than a week to live. Most of the time, it is one day, two or three days on average. Then the chaplain contacts me, and we have started this network of core volunteers who come and serve two-hour shifts with the patient. We hold their hand, we talk to them as if they can hear every word, and many times they can.

Our job is not to the very last few hours of their life to try to save them, quote, unquote, save them. That's not our job. We are there to comfort them."

Douglas: "I get to serve people. I love people, from all walks of life, and all types of people. We are all so flawed, but yet so beautiful. just being a chaplain, I get to be there for them in the times that things are not going well. And especially a hospital. No one wants to be in a hospital."

Bell: "For a lot of people, you know, unless you're typically in a hospital setting, a lot of people aren't meeting chaplains. Can you explain your primary role when you're in a hospital setting?"

Douglas: "My primary role, when I go to see a patient is number one for support. Some patients do not have a family or do not have anyone there for them. At that time, as a chaplain, I have spent hours in a room with someone who's dying. Just being there, just sitting there, holding their hand, reading to them, playing some music, speaking to them, when you are in their room by yourself, no one around. No, you don't hear anything, but your own heartbeat is whatever might be going on in your mind. Because in the hospital bed, your mind can play tricks on you because it is just you laying in that bed doing nothing and just wondering about what's going to happen to me. What's going to happen to my kids? Am I going to live? Am I going to die?"

Bell: "Can you talk about the types of patients that you serve?"

Conley: "The patients many times are people who have outlived their family, or friends, we've had some patients much younger, but not we've never had any children under our program, but I will tell you that really the primary factor is that they do not have any relatives here in the Yolo County immediate area. on top of that, we sadly have many families that have estranged family members, they may have been homeless, or they may have had substance abuse problems.

I think it's important for people to realize also with no one dies alone. When a patient does pass in our presence when it's our shift, whichever volunteer maybe with that individual. We don't just abruptly unplug our CD player, pack up our music and our little plastic candle we don't just scamper on out of the room. We're there, we're there for the long haul."

Bell: "What does it mean to be able to be with someone during their last moments as they're transitioning?"

Douglas: "You know, when I started out as a chaplain and had my first patient that was dying, it's very kind of heart-wrenching. I remember one patient, who knew that her time was coming, and she wanted me to come every day. She would always say to me before I leave, she said, 'Pamela, I win. Either way, I win. I get to open my eyes and see the face of God.' That's how she felt. And so it gave me so much joy and peace, to know that she was at peace."

Bell: "Are there any patients that I'm sure they've all left a mark on you? Yeah, but is there anyone in particular that you can share?"

Conley: "There was a patient who had been estranged from his or her child, from the age of about three on so this child really didn't even know the mother or father. I don't know the person's journey through life. So years have gone by, and this man or woman now is in the last hours of his or her life, and suddenly, while I'm with that person that patient, there was a knock on the private little room that was in the hospital room. And a very shaken-looking young woman, a middle-aged woman asked if the patient is well enough and okay to speak to someone. And I said, May I ask who that is man, I inquire, and that was, in fact, this son, I will say that it was a son that the patient had not seen because of instant estrangement. For all these years. This teenage person came in and wanted to come in, I should say, but the first thing that the patient said when I went in and whispered to the patient, was that he or she was going to have a visitor a very, very special visitor, their own child, that in fact, that person immediately said, 'How do I look good? Do you have a comb? Can you comb my hair for me?' And I'm gonna get a little choked up, but it was amazing. I think a lot of us in our lifetimes have family members or friends, we've had to separate ourselves from. So when I see people being able to patch things up at the end of their life, I mean, there's no other way to say it. It's beautiful. It is truly beautiful.

I think everybody has a journey, and this has been mine. I love to serve."

For those who are interested in volunteering at the Woodland Memorial Hospital, you can contact the administration office for more details and the application.