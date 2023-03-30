Despite making up nearly 50% of the total U.S. workforce, trade jobs remain among the industries with the lowest representation of women.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland-based organization is set to get more women in the Central Valley into the trades.

Tradeswomen Inc. is a non-profit founded in 1979 with the goal of encouraging and promoting the retention of women into the blue-collar workforce.

Despite women making up nearly 50% of the total U.S. workforce, trade jobs remain among the industries with the lowest representation of women, about 4% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"In 2019, (Tradeswomen Inc.) realized the need to get more women into the trades in the Central Valley." said 41-year-old Salena Durrell, Central Valley Coordinator for Tradeswomen Inc. "I do a lot of outreach in my territory and that kind of consists of promoting and educating women on the different types of construction trades that are out there if they want to navigate that career pathway."

Over the last four years, the organization has expanded its outreach, helping over 100 women throughout the Stockton and Sacramento regions get jobs locally in the trades.

"For women who actually get in, we kind of help them, or I help them, with aptitude prep, test prep, some of the soft skills," said Durrell. "I would like to see women feel confident and getting into these male-dominated construction trades."

Durrell says many women have felt discouraged or hesitant in joining the trades due to the discrimination and misogyny they typically face working in a male-dominated field.

29-year-old Yesenia Villanueva, a cement mason in Stockton, says she has experienced first-hand how it feels working in a field with mostly men.

"You get a lot of males discouraging you, asking 'Why are you here? You should be at home cooking and cleaning,''" said Villanueva. "But if you like to work hard, show them."

Issues of discrimination have persisted since women have been allowed to work in trades. It got to a point where, in 2017, California passed Assembly Bill 2358, which now prohibits discrimination against trade apprentices.

Tradeswomen Inc. was one of the many advocates in the passing of this bill, according to Durrell.

"If there is a goal that you want to pursue, you don't want someone to just tell you, 'Oh, this isn't for you, this isn't for a woman, a woman's place is in the kitchen'," said Durrell. "It's not — we're very successful trades people and anything that we put our mind to, we're just as good as the men."

Trade jobs are also among the few industries where women make nearly or just as much as their male counterparts.

"Money, power, respect — That's what you get, when you get into a union trade," said Durrell. "I've never worked in an industry where women didn't make less than men."

Women make approximately 82 cents to every man's dollar across the board as of 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. However, this statistic based on age, job experience, race and field.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals gender pay equity in construction trades is much narrower than the average.

Part of Tradeswomen Inc.'s objective is to educate women about these benefits working in trade jobs can have and encourage those willing to work with their hands that they are capable of success.

"What I'm most proud of is seeing other women succeed and knowing that I may have had a hand in knocking down some of those barriers that they faced...," said Durrell.

