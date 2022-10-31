Here are some Northern California domestic violence resources | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About one in three women report having experienced severe physical violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime, that's according to the CDC.
If you or someone you know struggles with domestic violence, please contact one of the below resources.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline (24/7)
- Voice: (800) 799-7233
- National Human Trafficking Hotline
- Voice: (888) 373-7888
- National Sexual Assault Hotline (RAINN)
- Voice: (800) 656-HOPE (4673)
- W.E.A.V.E.: Women Escaping a Violent Environment 916-920-2952
- NSVRC: National Sexual Violence Resource Center
- National Sexual Abuse Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE 1-800-656-4673
State:
Sacramento:
- Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center: 916-875-4673
- My Sister’s House: 916-428-3271
- To report domestic violence to law enforcement, please call 916- 808-5471.
Modesto:
- Haven: (209) 577-5980
- The Family Justice Center of Stanislaus: 209-525-5130
- Modesto Union Gospel Mission: 209-529-8259
Stockton:
- Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services: (209) 465-4878
- Women’s Center: (209) 941-2611
- Battered Women’s Crisis Line: (209) 465-4878
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9