Northern California mother and daughter making 100 gift baskets to help the unhoused community

All packages and food will be put together and handed out Dec. 18 in Midtown, Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After coming from a poor background, giving back to the community is what this mother-daughter duo is all about. Lodi resident Ruth Flaherty and her 38-year-old daughter Melissa Whitley are putting together 100 gift baskets/care packages to give to Sacramento’s unhoused community this holiday season.

Ruth Flaherty, who is also a customer service representative, says this is the first year she and her daughter are doing this and plan to do it annually or semiannually throughout the year.

The mother and daughter own their own businesses and partnered up to gather items through donations on social media and through networking.

Ruth Flaherty owns Ruthie’s Handcrafted Creations while her daughter Melissa Whitley owns a candle company called Higher Love Candle Company.

“We try to do as much for the community as we can. Off and on we do little things here and there. [Melissa] donates a lot of things and what she sells to different organizations and I tried to do that as well,” said Flaherty.

Flaherty said they had a great outpouring after posting on their social media pages a link to an Amazon list of items they will include in the care packages.

Each care package will include:

Not only will the duo be handing out these gift baskets, but they will also be cooking hot chili, soup with bread, and cookies to pass out.

“I came from a very poor background, we weren't homeless or houseless, I would say, but we were very close," said Flaherty. "And you know, my mother was at one point before us. She was actually houseless and so it really hits home to me, it resonates with me. I want to help as many people as we can help so our goal is to make 100 gift bags.”

Everything will be put together and handed out on Dec.18 in Midtown, Sacramento, according to Flaherty.

Below are lists of all items that can be donated or purchased:

NEEDS:

Emergency blankets

Gloves

Beanies

Toothbrushes

Body wipes

Shampoo/Conditioner

Lotion

Chapstick

Granola bars

USED DONATED ITEMS:

Coats

Old blankets

Scarves

Sleeping bags

Sweaters

Pillows

"We just decided that we know there's such a need in our community and this is at least a little bit that we could do to try to help," said Flaherty.

Those that want to help more can email Ruth Flaherty at ruthflaherty@yahoo.com or click here to purchase needed items.