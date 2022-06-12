Safety concerns raised over an Oak Park 'car magnet,' hear from a resident moving out over safety concerns

At least ten cars have crashed into The Arbors at Oak Park since 2014, and some of those accidents were deadly.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "That's an issue with them speeding down and there's a curb right there, and they gotta turn that curb, and they hit the building," said Connie Hill, a resident of The Arbors at Oak Park.

For the past nine years, Hill has been living at the senior living apartment complex at Broadway and MLK Boulevard.

The building sits near the end of a y-intersection.

"We've had cars that have ran into something over here every year,” said Hill.

The issue is so concerning that Hill is now planning to move out because she is worried about her safety.

Within the past week, two cars crashed into the complex in separate incidents.

Hill says reckless drivers are to blame.

"We all had to be evacuated out of the building because this car ran into this building here and caught on fire,” said Hill. "When they come around this curb here, coming from that place, and they swerve around here, they always hit something in the front of the building. a lot of drivers do."

Hill, who lives on the third floor, worries the building's structural integrity is no longer safe and doesn't want to take any chances.

“They might damage the building where it might collapse,” said Hill. “I mean, that's how afraid I am."

On top of speeding drivers, some Oak Park residents also believe gentrification is a contributing factor to the growing problem. They've been calling on the city of Sacramento to improve road safety measures in the area for years.

"They need to straighten out the lines so they can go straight because it's like a loop,” said Hill. "This is the first time I've seen this much construction since I've been here."

In a statement sent to ABC10 last December, the city said in part:

“The department of public works is actively working to implement improvements on Broadway between MLK Jr. Boulevard and Stockton Boulevard.

This area is one of 5 priority areas in city where change needs to happen.

It's an area with one of the highest numbers of deadly and serious crashes.

Some of the proposed improvements include things like more visible crosswalks and new traffic signals.”

In the meantime, Hill is urging all drivers in the area to take it slow to prevent crashes and save lives.

"These people out here, they drive fast and they need to slow down especially coming around that curb there,” she said.