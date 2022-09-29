4 ways to prevent heart disease | World Heart Day

According to the CDC, Sept. 29 is World Heart Day. Here are some tips for you to know the sign of heart disease and how to prevent it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sept. 29 is "World Heart Day," according to the CDC who says cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide.

In honor of the day, here are four healthy habits from the CDC you can do now to help prevent heart disease:

Choose healthy foods and drinks

Keep a healthy weight

Get regular physical activity

Don't smoke

Also, here are the health conditions that increase the risk of heart disease:

The CDC adds "heart disease is the leading cause of death for men of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States, including African Americans, American Indians or Alaska Natives, Hispanics, and whites. For Asian American or Pacific Islander men, heart disease is second only to cancer."

To learn more about cardiovascular diseases, you can visit world-heart-federation.org for information and resources or the CDC website's section on heart disease.

