Universal basic income programs in the Sacramento region | Resources

United Way California Capital Region announced another round of guaranteed income will begin in partnership with funding from the City of Sacramento.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In July 2021, the California state legislature approved a state-wide funded universal basic income program that would prioritize foster youth aging out of the system and pregnant people.

Currently, the United Way California Capital Region announced starting July 2023, another round of guaranteed income will begin in partnership with funding from the City of Sacramento. Households selected for this next phase will receive a $500 guaranteed income for exactly one year.

Below are some resources to learn more about some universal basic income depending on your location:

For more information on programs across the state, visit CalMatters for a list they compiled.