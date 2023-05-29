Friends remember Roseville 21-year-olds killed in Placer County crash

CHP says a 2008 BMW speeding along Vineyard Road in Placer County crashed early Sunday morning, killing the three 21-year-old Roseville men who were inside.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville community is grieving after a crash over the weekend in Placer County killed three 21-year-old Roseville men.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2008 BMW was speeding westbound along Vineyard Road, just west of Cook Riolo Road and outside Roseville city limits, around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the car hit a power pole and flipped several times. All three 21-year-old men were pronounced dead on scene. A toxicology report will show whether any substances were involved in the crash.

Officials haven’t released their names, but friends are identifying one of the victims as Lane Castro, who graduated from Oakmont High School in 2020, part of the Roseville Joint Union High School District.

ABC10 spoke with several of Castro’s friends, who call him passionate about music, funny and the life of the party.

The scene of Sunday morning’s deadly crash in Placer County is now a memorial to the three 21-year-old men who lost their lives. Tributes are pouring in there and online, where ABC10 connected with Castro’s friend Zach Claiborne.

“Lane was, honestly, just like a light,” said Claiborne, in an interview at Roseville’s Maidu Park.

Claiborne went to Oakmont High School with Castro and met him through their shared love of rap and producing music.

“To me, Lane was a producer, he was a friend. I got to know Lane through making music and doing shows with Lane. I remember we did our first show ever in the back of a barbershop,” said Claiborne. “Just getting to know him and getting to hear more about his story and more about his passion for music, I feel like just grew us as friends.”

Claiborne sat for the interview on a park bench memorializing the life of another local young person who died not too long ago.

“There’s been a lot of, just, honestly passings in this community lately – a lot of kids that I went to high school with. So this right here is actually a bench commemorating Nate Horton, who passed away earlier this year,” said Claiborne. “It’s really sad to see people my age, especially – you know – when you have relationship with them, to see that they’re gone. And it’s honestly a weird feeling.”

All throughout the weekend, friends have been gathering at the crash site memorial, grieving the loss.

“You know, this could happen to anyone. Like, we could lose our life in an instant,” said Claiborne. “Just making sure that we know that we’re telling the people we love that we love them and checking in on them and…making sure that they know how much we care about them.”

Another one of Castro’s friends told ABC10 that he loved cars, and they want to organize a cruise to honor his life.

“It’s so heart-wrenching beyond words that this happened,” another friend wrote in an Instagram message. “For the people that know him know, his presence lit up the room no matter what the vibe or environment was. he’s the friend that always helped without asking for anything in return. he is missed beyond words.”

