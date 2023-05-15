Sacramento business owner concerned about gun violence among teens

Sacramento community members voice concerns as more young people are getting hurt or causing harm by guns.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lawmakers gathered at the State Capitol Monday to talk about the ongoing gun violence in our nation.

At the same time, the community in Sacramento has been feeling the impacts of gun violence amongst the youth with the most recent shooting happening on Del Paso Boulevard.

Contreina Adams has been the owner of Universal Clothing Boutique on Del Paso Boulevard. for the past three years. She said it has been a challenge.

"We want to change the narrative that it's not safe to come here and shop and be a part of the boulevard," Adams said.

However, that mission has also been difficult.

Last Wednesday, Adams said two young men broke into her store.

"Completely sabotaged a lot of property and things like that inside of the store. Then after the fact, the suspects came back and then brandished a weapon at me," said Adams.

Adams said there was something about them that made her nervous.

"They were very young. But they weren't very scared, which is what scares me and it kind of terrorizes the neighborhood," she said.

Days later and just a few steps from her store, a shooting at Sunland Liquor hurt two adults and two kids. Adams couldn't help but wonder if the same people are responsible.

"Quite possibly these are young kids and they're having guns. You never know when things around here are connected," Adams said.

Adams said the two suspects caused more than $30,000 worth of damage. She and her family now have a Gofundme page in hopes of recuperating what she lost.

All of this happened in the same week a 16-year-old was killed in Vacaville and a 13-year-old killed in Stockton, all at what police said were at the hands of other teens.

Lawmakers addressed the concerns as they said gun violence continues to be one of the leading causes of death among young people.

"Our children are getting taken away from us," said Assemblymember Mia Bonta. "I get today to talk about certainly yet again, that gun violence is a public health crisis."

Lawmakers also promise to try and turn that narrative around to give the youth an opportunity to live a safe life.

"We want to make sure that every child in this state, but also in the United States of America grow up to have everything they want to have in life and rise to their fullest potential," said Assemblymember Mike Gipson.