Answering your questions about sideshows | Ask Alex

Over the weekend, a Stockton police officer was hurt in a sideshow and people in the community are fed up.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week for our Ask Alex segment, we wanted to answer any questions you might have about sideshows.

This is because over the weekend we saw a Stockton police officer get hurt during a sideshow. And after we heard from members of our community that are frustrated.

One person asked, "What existing laws can be applied to these drivers?"

ABC10 reached out to California Highway Patrol who explained typical sideshow activities can include "excessive speeds, donuts, ghost riding, reckless driving and blocking or obstructing roadways."

The California Vehicle Code strictly prohibits these kinds of activities.

Here are the codes CHP provided as examples:

23103(a): A person who drives a vehicle upon a highway in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of reckless driving.





22350: No person shall drive a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable or prudent having due regard for weather, visibility, the traffic on, and the surface and width of, the highway, and in no event at a speed which endangers the safety of persons or property.





22400(a): No person shall drive upon a highway at such a slow speed as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic unless the reduced speed is necessary for safe operation, because of a grade, or in compliance with law. No person shall bring a vehicle to a complete stop upon a highway so as to impede or block the normal and reasonable movement of traffic unless the stop is necessary for safe operation or in compliance with law.

ABC10 also reached out to the office of Assemblymember Laura Friedman to learn about the laws on sideshows.

"Bills that have been signed into law include Assembly Bill 3 in 2021, which allows a court to suspend the driver’s license of an individual convicted of engaging in or aiding/abetting a sideshow. However, the provisions of the bill do not go into effect until 2025."

Another question was, “Are any state legislators considering new laws that would more directly address the problem of these sideshows?”

For this, the office of Assemblymember Laura Friedman shared insight into Assembly Bill 645.

"This year, Assemblymember Friedman has once again introduced AB 645 which allows several cities to utilize speed safety cameras. Cities would only be allowed to place the cameras in school zones, on high-injury streets and in areas with a history of speed racing and motor vehicle sideshows."

Friedman’s office says any funding received from the fines associated with the cameras must be used to improve road safety. The bill passed the Assembly Appropriations Committee and is now pending on the Assembly Floor.

The bill will need to pass the Assembly by June 2 to move onto the Senate.