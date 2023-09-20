Sacramento County settled for $40K following deputy's sexual text conversations with mental health patient

Deputy Patrick Walker was terminated from his job following a months long investigation.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy has been fired from his job after a months long investigation found he was exchanging explicit photos and videos with a mental health patient.

It started as a call for help which led Deputy Patrick Walker to Kaiser South Sacramento in July 2022. Walker was called to check on a 21-year-old woman suffering from mental health issues.

Shortly after the woman was released from the hospital, Walker began texting her with his work cell phone. That conversation quickly turned sexual.

In text conversations, Walker started flirting with the woman and encouraging her to come around South Sacramento, where he was stationed, claiming to be bored at work. The 40-year-old sent the woman a photo of himself in uniform and admitted to her that he is married and old enough to be her dad.

During the text conversations, the sheriff's office said Walker would send the woman explicit photos of himself, while she would send him sexual videos of herself. The woman eventually threatened to report him for inappropriate behavior, leading him to pay her $400 to keep her quiet. The woman continued to demand more money from him, but he claimed he didn't have anymore to give.

By the end of August 2022, the woman's father reported Walker to the sheriff's office. Walker was placed on leave and during the department's investigation, he admitted he was wrong and said, "if I could take it back, I would take it back." He also added, at the time of the conversations, he didn't intentionally try to manipulate her and had intentions on meeting her to go on dates.

Ultimately, Walker was fired in December 2022 and the county settled with the woman by paying her $40,000.

Attorney's for Walker and the woman did not want to comment on this story, but a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said Sheriff Jim Cooper condemns these actions and reiterated that Deputy Walker was terminated after the investigation was finished.

WATCH MORE: Sacramento County DA sues city over failure to clean up homeless encampments