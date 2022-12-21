Here is a list of warming centers open in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With temperatures getting into the 40s, here is a list of five warming centers open in Sacramento, according to 211sacramento.org.
- Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist
- Where: 6701 Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824
- When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.
- Capacity: 80
- DHA - Pat Wright Building
- Where: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816
- When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.
- Capacity: 50
- Union Gospel Mission
- Where: 400 Bannon Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
- When: 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Capacity: 150
- North 5th Street Shelter Lobby
- Where: 700 North 5th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
- When: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- Capacity: 20
- The Outreach and Engagement Center
- Where: 3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95821
- When: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.
- Capacity: 50
Below is a map of all locations other locations in the county, including daytime respite centers.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9