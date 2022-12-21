x
Here is a list of warming centers open in Sacramento County

According to 211, five warming centers are expected to be open Wednesday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — With temperatures getting into the 40s, here is a list of five warming centers open in Sacramento, according to 211sacramento.org.

  1. Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist 
    • Where: 6701 Lemon Hill Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95824
    • When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.
    •  Capacity: 80
  2. DHA - Pat Wright Building
    • Where: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816 
    • When: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. 
    • Capacity: 50
  3. Union Gospel Mission
    • Where: 400 Bannon Street, Sacramento, CA 95811 
    • When: 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. 
    • Capacity: 150 
  4. North 5th Street Shelter Lobby
    • Where: 700 North 5th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811 
    • When: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. 
    • Capacity: 20
  5. The Outreach and Engagement Center
    • Where: 3615 Auburn Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95821 
    • When: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. 
    • Capacity: 50

Below is a map of all locations other locations in the county, including daytime respite centers.

