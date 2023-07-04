'Its just a part of this community's legacy': A look at the history of 'Clark Court' and the Kings

The daughter of the late James “Gym” Clark spoke with ABC10 about her family's history with the team and how a partnership formed to support the community.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in nearly two decades, the Sacramento Kings are heading to the NBA playoffs.

For one Sacramento family, the road to the playoff and the recent success of the team hits a bit closer to home. Their late father, James “Gym” Clark, had a part in the team's history when they needed a place to train and practice in 1986.

“The Sacramento Kings were looking for a basketball gym to work out at and my dad opened up the Cosumnes River College gym for them to use as a practice facility,” said Dawn Clark-Lamb, Clark's daughter. “He started doing basketball camps with the kids using the Sacramento Kings players to come and talk to the kids, give them techniques, educate them about the game of basketball and then just show them how to be good human beings in the community.”

Dawn says they were able to upgrade the gym at the college because of her father and his connection with the team.

"Coach Clark kind of talked to the Kings, talking about how we need a new facility," said Jeanne Calamar, assistant athletic director of Consmnes River College. "I think the student-athletes that have come since he's passed, and since we've had this facility are so grateful."

She says the gym hosts high school playoff games and have hosted the state championship twice. Though the gym is meant for sports, she says Clark made an extra effort to highlight the student in student-athlete.

"Education was very important to Coach Clark. He wanted all his guys to be good basketball players, but even more important than that, he said, 'I want them to be good citizens and be successful people in whatever they decide to do,'" said Calamar.

Following the game against Portland, which clinched their playoff spot, Dawn said the win brought back so many memories of her father who died of Leukemia in 2003.

“He was a Laker fan, but he also was a season ticket holder for the Kings,” said Dawn, laughing. “He loved his devoted town. He loved the Sacramento community. He loved the South Sac area and just knowing that the Kings are here today and our future is looking brighter. Every game that we play, I think that he would be happy.”

Following James' passing, the family created the “James Clark Memorial Scholarship" at Cosumnes River College. The scholarship gives $1,000 to an Athletic Program Student for books and tuition. Dawn said students have received about $19,000 so far.

“I can see the future is so bright,” Dawn said about the Kings. “Everybody deserves a chance, why not us?”

Currently, the team is third in the Western Conference.

"Just seeing the community come together now with the beam team and the way that things I think Daddy will be so happy and so proud," said Deedria Clark Peeler, James Clark's daughter. "The men and women here on the campus, they get to enjoy the fruits of his labor and the Sacramento Kings' labor. Its just a part of this community's legacy. That's because of the Sacramento Kings and Dad."

To apply or donate to the "James Clark Memorial Scholarship," email starbue@crc.losrios.edu.