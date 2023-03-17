Preschool offers sliding-scale tuition to families experiencing homelessness

Learning to Love Development Center in Sacramento serves preschool-age kids of all backgrounds, including those experiencing housing insecurity.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento preschool is holding a crab feed fundraiser, to help offset tuition costs for students whose families can’t afford full tuition.

Learning to Love Development Center on Stockton Boulevard, near 14th Avenue, serves preschool-age kids. The center’s owner, Angel Boone, says some kids come from families that are experiencing homelessness. She offers families sliding-scale tuition, based on what they can afford. Her goal is to offer kids a safe, fun, enriching environment.

On Saturday, March 25, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the center will be holding a crab feed fundraiser at 4340 Stockton Boulevard, Suite 9. The entrance is on Parker Avenue. The all-you-care-to-eat crab feed benefit fundraiser is $50 a person. Tickets are available HERE.

There’s also an option to donate to the school HERE. They're in the process of looking for a new building where they can move later this year.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the Learning to Love Development Center hosted ABC10 Senior Reporter Becca Habegger as a guest speaker. For International Women’s Day, the kids were learning about different career fields each week. This week, they learned about being a TV journalist. The school even created a TV studio in which the kids could play and learn.

On Saturday, April 8, Learning to Love Development Center is hosting a community egg hunt, with free food, music and games. That'll run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Colonial Playground, 5300 19th Avenue in Sacramento.