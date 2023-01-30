x
To The Point

Sacramento skate shop plans event in memory of Tyre Nichols

The Sac Ramp Skate Shop is holding an event Saturday to bring the skateboarding community together in memory of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento skateboard community is coming together once again to remember Sacramento native Tyre Nichols.

On Feb. 4, the Sac Ramp Skate Shop in South Sacramento is holding an event welcoming the community to hit the ramp and skate in memory of Nichols.

"Let's really turn up for Tyre," wrote Sac Ramp in an Instagram post. "Back-alley will open with few obstacles, ramp open. We will stand up together to celebrate his life, and family."

Nichols, a photographer and skateboarding enthusiast, died Jan. 10 after being pulled over and beaten by five Memphis Police officers on Jan. 7. He was reportedly suspected of reckless driving.

What to know:

  • When: Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2-5 p.m.
  • Where: Sac Ramp - 7000 Franklin Blvd #620 95823

