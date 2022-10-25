'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters

The roadmap listed sites for 20 new shelters and camping or parking spaces spread out across the city, but to this day no new sites have opened.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August.

The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

The roadmap listed sites for 20 new shelters and camping or parking spaces spread out across the city, but to this day no new sites have opened.

ABC10 spoke to some unhoused people who say -- they are desperate for relief.

Don Hunt says it's the safest, and the cleanest spot he can find.

"I didn't plan on being out here that long you know," said Hunt.

The former Sacramento High Class of 1980 football player has been unhoused for two years. His woes began when he couldn't afford rent and cartilage in his leg began deteriorating.

He had a car: but it was towed.

Then, he was in a shared housing program, but he says it ran out of funding.

So he was back in the streets in December because steady housing is hard to come by.

"Where are we supposed to go?" said Hunt. "You can't afford rent. Where would I go? if you were in this position? Where would I go?"

Hunt says he was hopeful when he got word the city planned on opening tiny homes and safe parking sites.

"I thought it was coming," said Hunt.

The area where Hunt's tent is was proposed as a tiny home site, but it was halted in September 2021 when a lawsuit argued the city skirted environmental review and could put the unhoused at risk under the freeway.

Over at Arden Way and Colfax Street, unhoused people reclaimed a vacant lot three weeks ago. This after being cleared out in April, with a promise that tiny homes or a safe site parking were never fulfilled by the city they say.

Hunt says he hopes city leaders can find a solution to the affordable housing crisis -- a dilemma, he wouldn't wish anyone to face first-hand.

"Not being able to support yourself and help yourself - even ask somebody to do something for me, it's pretty rough," said Hunt.

Below is a list the city provided ABC10 of things it opened or added that were not part of the Homeless Siting Plan.



City Motel Program: Five Motels/370 rooms, serving approximately 450 people -- mostly women and children.

Two additional motel conversions, one opened in Natomas last week and one is being developed downtown that is scheduled to open next Spring.

Miller Park Safe Parking: Maximum capacity of 25 vehicles and 50 people.

Miller Park Safe Ground: 60 tents serving a maximum capacity of 110 people.

X Street Navigation Center: Congregate shelter for 100 people.

Outreach and Engagement Center: Just opened 23/7; 50 people for short-term stays.

Grove Avenue: Now expanded with 26 additional beds.



