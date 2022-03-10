Study: California ranks second worst state for retirement in terms of affordability

According to the “How America Saves 2022” report by Vanguard, on average, Americans have around $141,542 saved up for retirement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret that it's expensive to live in California, and when it comes to retirement, the state may not be the best place to stay.

According to data from Bankrate — an independent publisher and comparison service — California ranks as the second worst state for retirement in terms of affordability. Overall, they found it's the third worst state to retire in.

Worst states to retire in:

Alaska Maine California New Mexico Montana

Top states to retire in:

Florida Georgia Michigan Ohio Missouri

Bankrate rated each state on five broad categories: affordability, wellness, culture, weather, and crime. According to a chart that layout the standings, Bankrate weighted affordability a top priority when it came to rankings — Affordability (40%), Well-Being (20%), Culture and Diversity (15%), Weather (15%), and Crime (10%).

To read the Bankrate study, click here.

Vanguard says retirement plan participants broke new savings records in 2021. They believe Americans need to reach a total saving rate between 12% and 15% or more to meet retirement goals.