Teaching in California | A look at some of the issues impacting California's teaching industry

The country is facing a catastrophic teacher shortage. Nationally, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers now than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

ABC10 spoke with two teachers in Roseville who told ABC10 it wasn’t until recently that they felt they didn't have to worry about living paycheck to paycheck. Adding they feel teacher pay is one of the big reasons why others are not getting into the profession.