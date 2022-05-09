Teaching in California | A look at some of the issues impacting California's teaching industry
The California School Boards Association says the state needs roughly 100,000 teachers, but here are some of the issues impacting getting them into the classroom.
In California, roughly 100,000 teachers are needed to fill classrooms according to the California School Boards Association.
A few topics of discussion — aside from teacher pay — are how the landscape of teaching has changed post the COVID-19 pandemic, how classrooms have become political sources of tension, what is being done to recruit new teachers, and how diversity plays a role in the classroom.
ABC10 spent some time talking to educators, experts, and those close to the teaching industry to find answers, talk about solutions and give an account of what is going on in the classroom.
Episode 1: How the landscape of teaching has changed
The country is facing a catastrophic teacher shortage. Nationally, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers now than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
ABC10 spoke with two teachers in Roseville who told ABC10 it wasn’t until recently that they felt they didn't have to worry about living paycheck to paycheck. Adding they feel teacher pay is one of the big reasons why others are not getting into the profession.
Episode 2: A look at teaching post-COVID-19
how the landscape of teaching has changed post the COVID-19 pandemic and how classrooms have become political sources of tension.
Two Northern California teachers share how cell phones, politics, and student behavior have changed in the classroom.
Episode 3: How is California addressing teacher recruitment?
For some school districts there just aren’t enough teachers to fill classrooms. Teacher shortages are nothing new, but the need is becoming a crisis.
One teacher says something different must be done to bring new people into the profession.
In this episode, you'll find a conversation ABC10 had with two teachers in the Roseville City School District and local experts about the retirement pool and how California is trying to improve recruitment.
Episode 4: A look at diversity in the classroom
Over the past few weeks, ABC10 has taken a look at different aspects of the teaching industry in Northern California. From looking at the issue of the teacher shortage as a whole, to what is being done to recruit new teachers.
Now, the ABC10 To The Point team is taking a look at two things: diversity in the classroom and the lack of teachers in very specific areas.
