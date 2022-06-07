x
To The Point

To The Point With Alex Bell: All about the show

Join Alex Bell as she interviews local experts, policymakers, and community leaders with a focus on in-depth storytelling.

More Videos

CALIFORNIA, USA — To the Point with Alex Bell is not your typical evening newscast. It’s a news show that will go beyond the headlines, taking a deep dive into local issues directly impacting our community. 

Watch To the Point with Alex Bell on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. starting August 2022 and see why ABC10 is the most awarded news station in Northern California.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.