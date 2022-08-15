SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "To the Point with Alex Bell" is a new show that goes beyond the headlines and takes a deep dive into local issues that impact communities across Northern California.
Recent links mentioned on To The Point with Alex Bell:
Watch To the Point with Alex Bell on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. starting August 2022 and see why ABC10 is the most awarded news station in Northern California.
STAY CONNECTED:
► YouTube
► Website
► Text to To The Point: 916-321-3310
Help Lines
- Stand Up Placer 24/7 Crisis Line
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- Suicide prevention support: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline | County mental health crisis line phone numbers
- National Domestic Violence Hotline Website | Phone: 1-800-799-7233
- Domestic Violence support: Stand Up Placer | National Domestic Violence Hotline
- How to file: Labor Violation | Wage Claim
Here are some helpful links to popular items at ABC10.com:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9