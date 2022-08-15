Here are some helpful links to resources mentioned on To The Point with Alex Bell and other popular information from ABC10.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "To the Point with Alex Bell" is a new show that goes beyond the headlines and takes a deep dive into local issues that impact communities across Northern California.

Recent links mentioned on To The Point with Alex Bell:

Watch To the Point with Alex Bell on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. starting August 2022 and see why ABC10 is the most awarded news station in Northern California.

STAY CONNECTED:

► Text to To The Point: 916-321-3310

Help Lines

Here are some helpful links to popular items at ABC10.com: