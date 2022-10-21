'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished

Framed by tall sequoia trees, 213 Third street is more than a house — it’s a home. Now, the family is fighting to protect it from the city of Sacramento.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision.

The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.

Framed by tall sequoia trees, 213 Third street is more than a house — it’s a home to many generations.

A home that holds over 80 years of untold history in the Broderick area of West Sacramento.

“My great grandfather was a very influential man in this corner of town, in that, when a lot of Mexican immigrants were coming to this country, he was the guy that people came to get help,” said Mike Sanchez, resident of the historic home.

Mike, along with his fiancé and step-son, have recently taken over the multigeneration house as their own. His great-grandfather purchased the two-story home in 1943 where decades of memories were made.

“My grandparents planted the big orange and grapefruit trees that are there, and the big sequoia trees," said Annette Sanchez.

The Sanchez Siblings say four generations have planted deep roots at the home, but the current I Street Bridge Replacement designs may destroy everything on the property.

“Historical families will be erased," said Mike.

The city of Sacramento's Project to replace the 110-year-old bridge began more than a decade ago with cooperation and financial support from West Sacramento.

The design was approved and widely publicized in 2020 after several community outreach projects, according to the West Sacramento City Manager.

But Mike says he only learned of the plans this year when a neighbor showed him a map showing a new proposed access point running right through their property.

“It says it's to be removed," said Mike. "That's terrifying... there was never an outreach meeting titled, you know, this is 'your home's going to be removed.'”

Mike says his late elderly parents were living in the home during the critical planning phases and likely fell through the cracks. Now, he’s fighting to save their legacy.

“We're being asked to sacrifice all this beauty for an alley," said Mike.

Sanchez points out that there another access point already exists one street over on B and 2nd streets.

"We're not opposed to an I Street Bridge," said Mike. "But this property has nothing in this alleyway has nothing to do with the bridge project."

After bringing their concerns to public meetings, it appears their family may have a fighting chance.

West Sacramento officials say in a closed session Wednesday, the city council directed staff to analyze and develop alternative designs to the 2nd street access.

Those designs will be presented to the community during a November 14th meeting.