Discussing women's health and the "uncomfortable topics" | To The Point

Women's health is not talked about enough, especially for those who have given birth. Mothers are sharing their stories with ABC10's To The Point team.

In these stories, we are talking about pelvic floor therapy because it is a very common medical issue that goes overlooked. It can cause issues throughout the body.

This week, ABC10's To The Point team is sharing real stories of women who took women’s healthcare matters into their own hands. They have been changing the birthing world because they feel no one should feel alone, embarrassed, or in pain.

Chapter 1 : Meet Julie Kwong

Below is a transcript of a video interview with Julie Kwong, Owner, Lady Bits Physical therapy.

"I was married, trying to conceive, and after a year of trying, not successfully went down the fertility medical roads and found that we had unexplained infertility. That started a big journey about why, you know, why isn't my body working? So I started taking courses in women's health, and I switched my career from working in skilled nursing with Alzheimer's patients to then working just solely with women and people with pelvic floor dysfunction.

I just had symptoms that I just thought were weird, but I didn't know what they were. I was too ashamed and embarrassed to talk about them because we often are. I learned I had (a) tight hypertonic pelvic floor, but my symptoms were painful intercourse. I just thought that was normal, as I went to each course, and learned, oh, I have this dysfunction or that dysfunction, and then I got them treated. I thought, well, maybe I'll get pregnant.

Through the journey, I learned my purpose was to help other women. I started my business. I started lady bits physical therapy.

"Pelvic floor physical therapy is a mouthful, and it doesn't conjure up beautiful, fun imagery, it's just heavy, and when you need this type of therapy, you're already feeling there's dread, there's you there's an embarrassment, and the whole process can be icky. I just wanted to make it fun and light.

What we specialize here at Lady Bits, we're pregnancy postpartum specialists. But in the pelvic health world, we have a saying once postpartum, always postpartum. I believe that scene is very much passed down the lineage of Oh, once you have a baby, you're never the same again. We're told that by our moms and our grandmas, and that's true if you haven't had the bodywork, in our opinion because your body goes through so many changes, your pelvic bones shift and move.

Typical postpartum care here in the U.S. as you have your baby, everyone lived, and they are discharged from the hospital. They say, 'See you in six weeks,' and you go back to your OB six weeks later, and they just take a speculum. So they don't often touch the premium, they're not looking for scar tissue, they'll just open things up, check your cervix, you take a questionnaire to make sure you're not depressed, but no one's assessing your physical body. So there's just so much missed, their pelvic floors got stretched 250% times their normal length, and there's a lot of swelling that comes with that.

Pelvic bones can be thrown out of alignment in birth, and a woman can have pain with trying to just move and get out of bed and try to walk or her tailbone could have had a major injury in birth.

A lot of women come in here thinking that all we do is pelvic floor. So they won't even realize that they can talk about their core, or their back pain, or their shoulder discomfort. But you know, having had a baby, and having been through all of that you're going to be impacted from here to there. So we're treating you from here to there. We're not just treating the pelvic floor.

So the internal core muscles when you go to do your exercises, they'll torsion everything to the right, if we don't address that fascial imbalance, so they will work the fascial all the way around the trunk. Then we'll do visceral work here, we'll do visceral work here, all of our therapists have been trained, visceral refers to organs, and the organs get smushed and moved around in pregnancy. Very often they don't end up where they used to be. So the intestines might kind of hang a little low because they just fell down. After that baby came out, everything kind of went south, and the organs can hang low leading to prolapse. But then the liver and stomach and lungs can be shoved up into the ribcage. So we'll do all this really gentle, visceral work that ends up actually restoring the ribcage.

I hear it all the time, 'oh, I, I put on weight, you know,' or 'I haven't been exercising and I'm, you know, I stopped going to the gym'. So then they blame themselves for having back pain, when there's a biomechanical cause of their back pain, it may be that their sacrum shifted in birth, and no one ever put it back, or their stomach muscles separate, and they didn't get the professional rehab to bring those muscles back together to support their back.

I've had many women tell me these really horror stories, so women are having these really great, I think, needs that aren't even being talked about knowing you know, no one talks about these things.

There's just not that many people who know the details of every little bit that happens and then how to fix it.

MDs are not biomechanical experts. That's not their job. I always tell women who are mad at their doctors, you know what your doctor's job is to save your life and to save the life of your baby. That is your doctor's job and they did their job, you're here. You may not feel the same as you used to. That's my job. So I used to actually get angry at doctors for not addressing all these issues. Now I realize you know what, they're doing their job and they're doing exactly what they went to school for. They're saving lives, and they're making sure everyone comes out alive. And so, you know, we have to have some layer of forgiveness, you don't know what you don't know, and you don't know what you're not taught.

To be able to touch their pain, especially women who've gone years without being able to have pain for you're in a course. I can easily go here's a spot, here's a spot, here's a spot here spot and she just starts crying, because I validated her pain."

Julie recommends if you are experiencing pain that might be from a pelvic floor disorder, that you reach out to your health care provider or a pelvic floor therapist like Lady Bits that specializes in this kind of care.