Youth non-profit honors two trailblazing leaders who give back | To The Point

Impact Sac is honoring acting U.S. Marshal Lasha Boyden and former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Local youth non-profit organization Impact Sac is honoring two leaders of color who are showing young people from under-served communities that they can do big things.

On Thursday afternoon, Impact Sac celebrated these two leaders as well as the non-profit’s two-year anniversary of being housed in office space donated by GUIDE Real Estate, in Sacramento’s Ice Blocks district.

Both former police chief Daniel Hahn and acting U.S. Marshal Lasha Boyden with the Eastern District of California volunteer with Impact Sac.

ABC10 was there for the ceremony as Impact Sac honored Hahn and Boyden for their service to young people and - in Boyden's case - for bravely sharing her story of surviving breast cancer. Both leaders received the Impact Sac Hearts award.

"Impact Sac has had the privilege of watching Marshal Boyden Impact Sac Hearts through speaking out about her battle with breast cancer," the non-profit said in its event invitation. "She is a passionate warrior who views young people as power and Impact Sac connects her to them!"

Boyden is the first Black woman to serve as U.S. Marshal in the state of California, and Hahn was Sacramento's first Black police chief.

"Retired Chief of Police, now Dean of Public Safety at ARC, Daniel Hahn is being honored with an Impact Sac Hearts award for his unwavering support and belief in Impact Sac," the non-profit said. "Impact Sac relies heavily on his influence to accomplish many goals our young people set."