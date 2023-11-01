'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed

This marks more than a dozen times in two years that they have had their windows smashed in, but Wednesday, they were robbed for the first time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time.

"Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner Josh Varner.

He said the robbery happened around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday morning after someone through a small boulder through the front door. He said they picked up a shopping basket and "went to town destroying one of the jewelry cases and taking about $30,000 In merchandise."

Varner said the business has dealt with several glass breaks with their door, but no one was ever able to actually get into the store.

"It's sickening. It's invasive. It's terrible. It's extraordinarily disheartening. It's one thing after another. There's never any relief, and there's no letup," he said. "There's just a constant crisis that we have to deal with, and this is simply the latest in long line."

Varner said he filed a police report and were compiling a list of the pieces that were stolen. In a Facebook post, the store said the majority of their amethyst and peridot gemstones were taken.

"It's extremely angering for me. We work so hard to do what we do," said Varner. "This has been my livelihood for over 20 years, and this is such a violation of my life. This is my life. This is my life's work, and it's disgusting to me to have someone do this to us."

Anyone who would like to help Zanzibar Trading Company can click here to donate to a GoFundMe.