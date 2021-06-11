Tyler Perry teases third installment of "Why Did I Get Married?"

“I’ve got a question... Should we revisit this?” Perry wrote on his Instagram.

ATLANTA — Tyler Perry is teasing another return of one of his hit classics. The mogul went to social media and released a film poster of “Why Did I Get Married Again,” a third installment to the 2007’s “Why Did I Get Married?”

The original cast featured Perry, Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Malik Yoba, Michael Jai White, and Richard T. Jones.

Based on the Perry’s popular stage play, the film centers the trials of marriage as a group of friends go on a vacation.

“I’ve got a question..... Should we revisit this?” Perry wrote on his Instagram. Back in 2010, Perry released a sequel “Why Did I Get Married Too?” The film grossed to more than $60 million at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Earlier this week, Perry revealed his beloved Madea character is returning to the screen for an upcoming Netflix film “A Madea Homecoming”. The feature is set to be released in 2022, according to Deadline.

Perry once said he would retire just a few years ago in “A Madea Funeral." The film went on to gross $75 million at the global box office, and a final string of stage performances.

He has also just wrapped production with Netflix, a film project, “A Jazzman’s Blues”.

The billionaire media mogul went to social media to reflect on the last days of shooting his upcoming original.

“About 26 years ago, I was struggling and not sure if I would be able to break into the entertainment business. I had managed to sneak into (cause I was broke) a play called Seven Guitars, and I got a chance to speak with the great August Wilson at an after-party. I didn’t know how he would receive me because the kind of plays I was doing weren't Broadway, but he was so kind, encouraging, and inspiring that I went home and wrote my very first screenplay. I called it 'A Jazzman’s Blues',” he wrote.

Scenes for the upcoming movie were filmed throughout May in the areas of Savannah, Macon, Midtown, and Perry’s massive studio.