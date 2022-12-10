Why is sod being planted during a drought? | Why Guy

California is encouraging homeowners to replace lawns with drought-resistant plants and landscaping.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Rebecca Allen on Facebook: "Why is so much sod being planted during a drought? I know of a local sod company that just installed sod the size of a football field at a private home."

There isn't a law against people spending a lot of money on sod and then having to spend even more money watering it and keeping it pristine.

It's your land, therefore it's your lawn. You may get dirty looks from your neighbor about your giant sod spread while they're letting their lawn die based on the state drought.

Why Guy was told of one big sod home project in Auburn, and another emailer told us that "a whole street in the Serrano development in El Dorado Hills was getting sod lawns."

California is encouraging homeowners to replace lawns with drought-resistant plants and landscaping. Big yards with beautiful sod aren't the direction the state is headed in with the lack of rain to naturally water them.

"Now is the time to conserve water and make long-term lifestyle changes to save water, starting with our homes and yards," said State Department of Water Resources expert, Julie Saare-Edmonds.

Saare-Edmonds said that residents can use up to 85% less water by adding drought-tolerant landscaping.

For now, your home lawns are safe, but who knows what new restrictions might come on grass and sod watering if the drought continues.

Watch more on ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9