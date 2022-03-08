Why do car registration fees increase each year? | Why Guy

There are multiple car registration fees in addition to the DMV fee people end up paying.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question is from Sandy Hatfield on Facebook. She asked, "My car is 16 years old, why does my registration keep going up each year just another way for California to rip off people who live here?"

Sandy, there are multiple fees in addition to the DMV fee you end up paying. There's a CHP fee and a Transportation Improvement fee, too.

According to the DMV, the vehicle-renewal fee, which is $65 and the Vehicle License Fee, which is based on the depreciated vehicle value, have not increased.

ABC10 received a statement from the DMV:

"However, related miscellaneous registration fees were increased effective January 1, 2022, as a result of adjustments to the Consumer Price Index, which are made annually. Additionally, local jurisdictions; Counties/Cities/Special District fees may have increased."



An additional annual expense could include having to settle with the DMV for any unpaid parking violations or toll evasion fees.

The DMV would not answer ABC10's specific inquiry about Sandy Hatfield's 16-year-old vehicle due to privacy issues. Sandy has a gold 2006 Chevy Trailblazer 4x4.

The DMV urges you to contact them directly if you have any questions about your vehicle fees.

