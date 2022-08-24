Why do gas station prices end with 9/10 of a cent? | Why Guy

In the 1930s, gas was under $0.10 a gallon, so if you added just one cent to a gallon of gas that costs $0.10, that's a markup of 10%.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Risa Hiruo: "Why are prices at the gas station listed with a 9/10 of a cent at the end? Why not round off?"



It's wild to think about it, but back in the 1930s, gas was under $0.10 a gallon. So, if you added just one cent to a gallon of gas that costs 10 cents, that's a markup of 10%.

That might have caused a revolt, so to soften the increase, gas station owners boosted the price by flash 9/10th of a cent so the price wouldn't be a full penny increase.



I asked Patrick DeHaan of gasbuddy.com if this is just an old thing that’s continued.

"Back in the old days, the tax was added on -- 9/10ths of a penny -- but it stuck as prices evolved and increased," he said.



So, the 9/10ths of a penny is still with us since the Great Depression, although it's meaningless in today's economy.

Why? It's marketing. It's the same reason why a car is listed for sale at $9,999 instead of $10,000. It feels like a better deal.

The 9/10ths of a penny listed price is something that started 90 years ago and for no good reason is still in existence today.

Find the cheapest gas prices in Sacramento HERE.

Watch more on ABC10 | Kiely Rodni: What happened and why it took so long to find the Truckee teen