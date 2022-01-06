Why does it look like the post office on Elk Grove Florin Road has never been landscaped? | Why Guy

So, the same day the Why Guy was contacted by viewer Steve, we got action. The high grass in and around the post office was literally chopped down.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes from Steve Machado via Facebook who asks, "after 20 plus years, why has the post office on Elk Grove Florin near Florin Road never been landscaped?"

Steve sent the Why Guy some photos of the post office, located at 7250 Elk Grove Florin Road in Sacramento. And he's right, it’s a tall grass and weed farm. We don't know if this is 20 years in the making, but it’s a thing.

So I contacted the regional post office management and got a response from spokesperson Meiko Patton.

“Walt, thank you for bringing this to our attention. We will send a team over there today. Thank you so much."

So, literally the same day I was contacted by viewer Steve, we got some action. The high grass in and around the post office was literally chopped down.

Who says the post office doesn't deliver on time? Same day delivery in this case!

This location at 7250 Elk Grove Florin Road now looks like the 12th hole at Augusta National. Well, maybe not exactly, but it’s better than it was the day before!

READ MORE FROM THE WHY GUY:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Watch more from ABC10