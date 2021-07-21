Why has my package been stuck in the post office for weeks? | Why Guy

According to the Meiko Patton with USPS Sacramento, things should improve this year, "through increased hiring of delivery and plant personnel."

CALIENTE, Lincoln — Today's Why Guy question from Diane, who asks "Walt, I have an issue with the post office and need help getting my package. It's [been] stuck at the West Sac PO since July 8th and when I filed an inquiry, I was told its being processed. Can you help me?"

Diane lives in Lincoln and her package was last seen in West Sacramento. Diane did reach out to customer service in Lincoln and got a note back suggesting she use a post office box service for "customers who wish to receive mail delivery earlier in the day."

While that may be of little help, it's also true that the United States Postal Service [USPS] is like many businesses having issues with impacts on time delivery. USPS officials recently told Congress it expects to deliver 88% of mail on time this year, down from the normal 95%. Absenteeism, old sorting equipment and most importantly, staffing are the reasons behind the lower number.

According to the Meiko Patton with USPS Sacramento, things should improve this year, "through increased hiring of delivery and plant personnel, the leasing of millions of additional square feet of sortation facilities...to accommodate higher volumes."

That's all well and good, but for Diane, all she has is a scan about her missing parcel, showing no trace July 8, which lists it as "in transit" from West Sacramento.

