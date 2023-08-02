Why do people propose on one knee?

Proposing on “bended knee” is a show of respect for a future bride and the act also signifies loyalty and devotion.

Valentine's Day is Feb. 14 and the upcoming slew of marriage proposals is a bit different than it used to be. They're now elaborate viral events showcased on TikTok and Instagram.

Big, spectacular displays are the new way to propose, but an old tradition is still very much alive. The overwhelming majority of men get down to one knee to propose marriage.



Why? Well, it's a tradition dating back to medieval times when a knight dropped to one knee as a sign of respect to royalty.



Proposing on “bended knee” is a show of respect for a future bride and the act also signifies loyalty and devotion.

If you need evidence this tradition is alive and well, consider this... there's a website called "The Knot" that keeps track of these sorts of things, and they say that last year, 87% of the men who proposed to their mate did so on one knee.



By the way, there's another tradition that has served the test of time -- the overwhelming majority of men asked for permission from the mate's family before popping the question.