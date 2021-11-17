What's the required percentage of vaccinated Californians needed to drop mask mandates? | Why Guy

The current case rate is 13.4 cases per 100,000. Sacramento County officials say that has to drop to 5 cases per 100,000 residents.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question from Sue who asks, "Why Guy, what's the required percentage of vaccinated Californians needed so that we are not required to wear masks or show proof of vaccination?"

Sue, let's take a quick look at the state's dashboard for fully vaccinated people. In the US, there are currently 58.5% of residents fully vaccinated. In California, that number is 62%. To break it down a little more, Sacramento County sits at 61% for fully vaccinated residents.

So what vaccine percentage is needed to drop the masks and the vaccination cards? Percentage is not in play here.

"As for Sacramento County, it's a matter of daily case rate not vaccination rate," Samantha Mott, spokesperson for Sacramento County, said. "When the daily case rate in Sacramento County drops to 5 per 100,000, the indoor mask order will be reevaluated."

So, if the cutoff to stop wearing masks is 5 per 100,000, where is the county currently?

"The current case rate is 13.4 cases per 100,000," Mott said. "The case rate is delayed by three days to account for reporting delays."

