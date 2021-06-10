Why haven't the Sacramento City limits signs been updated across the city? | Why Guy

Typically it will be done during a future, major construction project after a census in the vicinity of the signs," says Terri Kasinga from Caltrans.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today's Why Guy question comes to us via email from A.J.; "Why haven't the Sacramento City limits signs been updated across the city? The 2020 census is already completed and yet, none of the signs reflect the current population"

A.J., you're right.

At multiple points of roadway entry into the City of Sacramento, you'll see signs saying that Sacramento's population is 466,488. That number was accurate, eleven years ago, based on the 2010 census. Since 2010, Sacramento has grown in population by 12.63% making it the sixth-largest city in California!

So, our roadway signs clearly are outdated. They should show a population of; “525,398”.

So when will the signs get updated??

From Spokesperson Terri Kasinga with Caltrans; "There are no written rules on how often Caltrans updates census signs. Typically it will be done during a future, major construction project after a census in the vicinity of the signs.."

Okay, so once the signs DO get changed, the next census will be in 2030 and since Sacramento’s population is growing at 1.13% annually, the capital city is on target to go from a population of 525,398 now, to approximately 584,768 in 2030!