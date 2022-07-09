Cook with the sun: Can you cook with solar energy?

How does solar cooking work? Put anything in the same pot that you'd put in your kitchen oven. Instead, do it outside in a solar oven.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Solar cooking works great in the Sacramento region where there are hot, sunny skies all summer long.

Just get a solar oven, put the food in before you go to work, and when you come home, it's done and ready to eat. The sun cooks it for free.

Paul Barth has been solar cooking for more than 30 years.

"It's like a crock pot. It's long and slow and it saves money and energy and it's fun," Barth said. "I think if more people saw how easy it is they would do it."

Barth spent many years as one of the top advisors for Solar Cookers International, based in Sacramento. One of their main focuses is educating people on how easy it is to do and how it can save money.

So how does solar cooking work? Put anything in the same pot that you'd put in your kitchen oven. Instead, do it outside in a solar oven. The sun slowly cooks it all day at 200 degrees. You can cook whole chickens, vegetables, meatballs and roasts.

By cooking outside, you're not using electricity in your home and not heating up your kitchen. California is now in the seventh straight day of flex alerts; doesn't cooking in the sun for free make sense?

Find more information on solar cooking or how to get a solar cooker or oven, HERE.

