Why would you need to have uninsured motorist coverage?

Not all drivers have uninsured motorist coverage. It’s another expense on top of your mandated auto insurance.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Today's Why Guy question from Karen; "Why is it the law to have auto insurance? Why do we have to pay premiums for uninsured motorists?

But what if somebody without any auto insurance plows into you? Wouldn't you want protection? You are not required by law to carry uninsured motorist coverage.

"...It is in your best interest to consider the coverage to protect you, the people in your vehicle and your vehicle. Estimates on uninsured motorists vary, but some put it as high as 20%," said Nancy Goldberg with the California Department of Insurance.

So about one in five California drivers are driving without insurance?

Another reason why getting uninsured motorist coverage protects you financially should a person in your vehicle get hurt in a mishap with an uninsured driver. It's recommended that your uninsured motorist coverage mirrors your collision coverage.

"Some people buy only the minimum uninsured coverage and if they're involved in a collision with an uninsured motorist, may find they don't have enough coverage to repair or replace their vehicle or cover medical expenses," Goldberg said.

Seventeen states require drivers to have uninsured motorist coverage, but not California. You can also sue the uninsured motorist, but there’s little guarantee you’ll recover any expenses from that.

